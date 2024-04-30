Barclays Lowers Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $68.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.99. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.04 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 77,661 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $5,037,869.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,511,433 shares in the company, valued at $98,046,658.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $7,971,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358,913 shares in the company, valued at $596,817,882.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 582,910 shares of company stock valued at $37,299,461. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,442,000 after buying an additional 167,849 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,638,000 after purchasing an additional 628,512 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 12.5% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,868,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 885.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

