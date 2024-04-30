Barclays Lowers F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $189.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $206.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective (down from $187.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.11.

F5 stock opened at $182.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day moving average of $176.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. F5 has a 52 week low of $129.93 and a 52 week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The network technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.47 million. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,964.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other F5 news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.81, for a total transaction of $89,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,290 shares in the company, valued at $5,594,964.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,201 shares of company stock worth $1,908,065 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

