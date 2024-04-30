BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd.

BCB Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. BCB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

BCB Bancorp Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. 2,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,845. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $160.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.58. BCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCBP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BCBP

About BCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.