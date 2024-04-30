Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

ARLP stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. 110,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $651.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.32 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 34.90% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 684,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 264,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,214,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,076,000 after purchasing an additional 180,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 91.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after buying an additional 135,226 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,044,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth about $2,035,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

