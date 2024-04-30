Berry (BRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Berry to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $216.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. Berry had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Berry to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Berry Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.80. Berry has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $8.94.

Berry Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Berry’s previous None dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

