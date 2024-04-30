Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 363.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SMH opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.40. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $120.93 and a 52 week high of $239.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

