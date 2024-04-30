Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLKB

Blackbaud Stock Up 1.2 %

BLKB stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. Blackbaud has a one year low of $64.32 and a one year high of $88.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2,630.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.54.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $31,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,368 shares in the company, valued at $11,941,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 429 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $31,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,941,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,897 shares of company stock worth $4,377,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $43,589,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1,371.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,486,000 after purchasing an additional 316,992 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $23,010,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 499.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after buying an additional 256,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 15.6% in the third quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,484,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,396,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.