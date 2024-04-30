BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Trading Down 0.2%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $757.14 and last traded at $759.86. 61,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 617,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $761.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price objective (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLK

BlackRock Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $801.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $762.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.34%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.11, for a total transaction of $2,669,833.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,972,959.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,511 shares of company stock worth $66,778,367 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.