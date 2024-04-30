Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $97.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.57.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $93.10 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $101.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 191.56% and a negative net margin of 203.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $2,188,371.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,365,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $2,188,371.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,289 shares of company stock worth $8,314,163. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 95.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.