BMO Capital Markets Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$18.50

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$17.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.17.

Aecon Group Price Performance

Aecon Group stock opened at C$16.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.66. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.7603047 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.19%.

Insider Transactions at Aecon Group

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti acquired 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. In related news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

