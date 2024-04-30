Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.800-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

EAT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.81.

Brinker International stock traded up $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,107. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 113.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,045.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

