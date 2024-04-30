Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,362 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 89.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 137,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,221,000 after purchasing an additional 64,912 shares during the period. Finally, NatWest Group plc increased its position in Broadcom by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 8,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,338.62 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.29 and a 52 week high of $1,438.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,308.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,140.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total transaction of $2,624,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

