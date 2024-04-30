Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.67.

BR stock opened at $196.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.51 and its 200 day moving average is $194.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $143.95 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.75%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,483 shares of company stock worth $9,745,637 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $227,750,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,116,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

