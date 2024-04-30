Brokerages Set European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Target Price at C$3.19

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ERE.UN. Echelon Wealth Partners raised European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$3.30 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.85 to C$2.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

TSE ERE.UN opened at C$2.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.37. The company has a market cap of C$216.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.94, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.20. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$2.12 and a 1 year high of C$3.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.61%.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

