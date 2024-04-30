Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 44.01% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $754.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Brookdale Senior Living to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BKD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. 504,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,815,305. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

