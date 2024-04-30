Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 10,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,455,000 after purchasing an additional 128,970 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,033,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $618,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE BBU opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.
Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on BBU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.
Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile
Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.
