Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,033,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $9,481,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $4,356,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $4,209,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.28%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,754.55%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

