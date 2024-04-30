Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:BTX opened at $1.83 on Friday. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 4.61.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
