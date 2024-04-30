Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Short Interest Update

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the March 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Calbee Price Performance

CLBEY opened at C$5.67 on Tuesday. Calbee has a fifty-two week low of C$4.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.12.

About Calbee

Calbee, Inc engages in the production and sale of snacks and other food products in Japan, North America, Greater China, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers potato-based, flour-based, corn-and bean-based, and other food snacks, as well as wheat, cereals, and granola. The company markets its products under the Potato Chips, JagaRico, Harvest Snaps, Honey Butter Chip, Kappa Ebisen, Seabrook, Sapporo Potato, Sayaendo, Jagabee, and the Frugra brands.

