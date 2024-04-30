Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 249,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 89,304 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $19,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CP traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 974,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.94 and a 200 day moving average of $79.96. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

