Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,478,700 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 1,249,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.2 days.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CDUAF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 24,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,408. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. Canadian Utilities has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $29.45.
Canadian Utilities Company Profile
