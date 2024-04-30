Capital Investment Counsel Inc Invests $409,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Exponent by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 6.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.68. Exponent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $102.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 3,367 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $264,275.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

