Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 2nd

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd.

Capitol Federal Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 64.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFFN. StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capitol Federal Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Morris J. Huey II acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris J. Huey II bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,990 shares of company stock valued at $125,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.