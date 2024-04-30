Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Oppenheimer

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup upped their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.62.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $62.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $444,487,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,761,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Carrier Global by 6,362.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,236,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,474,000 after buying an additional 2,202,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,651,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

