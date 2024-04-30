Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR) to Issue GBX 2.35 Dividend

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Carr’s Group Stock Performance

LON:CARR opened at GBX 135 ($1.70) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.88. The stock has a market cap of £127.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2,490.00 and a beta of 0.91. Carr’s Group has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 152.03 ($1.91). The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

About Carr's Group

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

