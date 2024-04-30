Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 6,653 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 1.0% of Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 413,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,887,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.67. The stock had a trading volume of 279,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,937. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

