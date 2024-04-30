Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF) Short Interest Update

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 480,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. stock remained flat at $7.99 during trading on Tuesday. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.99 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.02.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

