Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered Cass Information Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ CASS opened at $43.50 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The stock has a market cap of $592.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 7.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

