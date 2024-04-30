CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded CBIZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49. CBIZ has a 52 week low of $49.13 and a 52 week high of $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. CBIZ’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBIZ will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 20.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 533,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,668,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBIZ by 218.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CBIZ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CBIZ by 18.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

