Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,452,100 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 2,220,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,452.1 days.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CLNXF opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70.
About Cellnex Telecom
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cellnex Telecom
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- McDonald’s Trend Following Signal is an Opportunity Today
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- CVS Stock is Nearing a 52-Week Low, Better Buy Than Walgreens?
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Did the Rally in Coca-Cola Company Stock Just Fizzle Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.