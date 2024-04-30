Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,452,100 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the March 31st total of 2,220,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,452.1 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLNXF opened at $33.82 on Tuesday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $27.82 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.70.

About Cellnex Telecom

Featured Stories

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

