Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ:CETX opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cemtrex has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.45.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 56.88% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.99) EPS.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

