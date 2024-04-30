Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Central Valley Community Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ CVCY opened at $19.89 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $22.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. The company has a market cap of $235.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

