Certuity LLC Acquires 14,606 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 95,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 62,766 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 459.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BMY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,162,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,873,565. The firm has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $43.97 and a 12 month high of $69.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

