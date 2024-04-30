Certuity LLC Acquires 60,669 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 756.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,694 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.05. 9,352,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,740,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $151.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

