Certuity LLC Purchases 697 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Certuity LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.29. 526,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,754. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

