CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. CF Industries accounts for approximately 1.4% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.07% of CF Industries worth $10,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $233,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,142. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $87.90.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.