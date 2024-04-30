Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMPNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,402,100 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 1,715,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CMPNF remained flat at $0.20 during trading on Tuesday. Champion Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area.

