China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Up 8.0% in April

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,639,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 31st total of 17,261,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

Shares of CPWIF stock remained flat at C$0.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.38. China Power International Development has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$0.40.

About China Power International Development

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

