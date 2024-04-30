Choreo LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Choreo LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,207,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.67 on Tuesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.