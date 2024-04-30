Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.13.

CFG stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.07.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

