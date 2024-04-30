Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.37% from the company’s previous close.
Civeo Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of CVEO stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $338.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.
Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts forecast that Civeo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo
Civeo Company Profile
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Civeo
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.