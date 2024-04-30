Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.37% from the company’s previous close.

Civeo Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of CVEO stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $338.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $170.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. Civeo had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. Research analysts forecast that Civeo will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civeo

Civeo Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Civeo in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 21.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after buying an additional 55,534 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 6.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile assets, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide short to medium-term accommodation needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.