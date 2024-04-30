Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CLF. Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.42.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.13. 6,337,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,797,296. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.03. Cleveland-Cliffs has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry G. Fedor sold 27,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $553,811.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 534,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,793,917.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares in the company, valued at $54,494,606.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 514,890 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,540 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after buying an additional 1,404,491 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter worth approximately $4,970,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,908,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 554,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.