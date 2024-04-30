Codexis (CDXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.18. Codexis had a negative net margin of 108.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 million. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.74. Codexis has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.91.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDXS. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.80.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

