Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,279,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,556,959 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 9.48% of Coeur Mining worth $118,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,246,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,929 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,840 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,857,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 729,904 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CDE traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.63. 3,809,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,537,684. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

