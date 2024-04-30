Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $66.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.56. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06.
CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.
In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.
