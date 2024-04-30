Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the March 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTRYY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. 841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126. Country Garden has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.18.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

