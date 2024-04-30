Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $8.64 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.0% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $8,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kinetic Partners Management LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,524,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 501.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,401,000 after purchasing an additional 174,240 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,439,000 after buying an additional 159,303 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 355,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 254,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,579,000 after purchasing an additional 115,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA traded down $2.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.76. The stock had a trading volume of 351,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,305. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.56. The firm has a market cap of $81.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $335.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,840 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,869. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

