Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $428.36. 14,992,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,554,121. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $315.11 and a 1-year high of $449.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.92 and its 200-day moving average is $411.12.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

