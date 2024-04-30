Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 23,486 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,486 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $5,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 83,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $37.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,566. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $31.47 and a one year high of $38.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

