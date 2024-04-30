Crexendo (CXDO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 million. Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crexendo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Crexendo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Crexendo stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 53,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $7.59. The company has a market cap of $107.43 million, a P/E ratio of -213.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Crexendo from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crexendo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $110,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 437,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,085.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 56.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

